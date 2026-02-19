Active Defense near Pokrovsk — Rybar's Analysis📝

By the beginning of 2026, the Center Group of Forces completely took control of the Pokrovsk-Myrnograd metro area. However, at that time, Russian troops still had to repel counterattacks by the enemy, who was trying to prevent their consolidation on the occupied lines.

➡️The most challenging situation in late December was northwest of Pokrovsk, where the AFU had managed to break through to the city's outskirts in mid-month. By the second decade of February, Russian troops not only eliminated the breakthrough but also advanced into Hryshyne. Its outskirts have repeatedly changed hands and remain the scene of heavy fighting to this day.

➡️In the central sector, the enemy tried to maintain control over at least part of Rodynske and regularly sent small infantry groups into the city. Nevertheless, their reserves were not sufficient for long. By early February, the Center Group's assault units had finally consolidated in the northern part of the city and freed Dorozhne and Ivanivka.

➡️Russian troops also regained the initiative on the northern flank, which had been the site of the most fierce clashes during the second half of 2025. By December 18, they liberated Pankivka, and then began advancing north along the Kazennyi Torets. By early February, assault units had pushed the AFU out of the long-suffering Shakhove and established control over Sofiivka and most of Toretsk.

📌 This marked a turning point in the months-long battles at the site of the former "Dobropillia Breakthrough".

❗️Currently, after a series of exhausting battles, the Center Group units are establishing logistics for forward units and conducting regrouping. Battles for Hryshyne remain local in nature and are designed to prevent the AFU from consolidating on the near approaches to Pokrovsk, with a similar situation in the Rodynske area.

However, it is quite likely that the Russian Armed Forces will soon begin an offensive on the last major defense hub of the enemy in the northwest of the DPR — Dobropillia.