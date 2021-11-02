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America: The Convergence of All Things — The Cruel Take-over
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90 views • November 02, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-the-convergence-of-all-things/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "“Soon all this will be covered with water, and the floods will commence. [...] Soon America will be no more, but a new country will emerge in her place.""
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-the-convergence-of-all-things/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "“Soon all this will be covered with water, and the floods will commence. [...] Soon America will be no more, but a new country will emerge in her place.""
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