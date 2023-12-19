Declaring and decreeing God's words

Speak out loud with my word and use it often. Your enemies will flee when they hear you declare and decree my word. Great will be your victory!
#DeclareandDecree #ArmorUp
Join Rick 6 Days a Week: https://rumble.com/c/Blessed2Teach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.