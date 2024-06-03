© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States controls every nuance in the use of ATACMS missiles; Ukraine can only “press the button”
American ex-intelligence officer Scott Ritter notes that Kiev does not have a network of satellites, a satellite communications receiving station, or control over data encryption. But the USA has all this.
“It’s time to speak honestly. The USA is at war with Russia. What will Russia do now in this regard?” - he says.