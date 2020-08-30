© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Investor Hot Seat (Cannabis Pitch Fest)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • August 30, 2020
6 companies enter the Hot Seat, but only 1 will leave (as the winner).
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst, The Talking Hedge
6 Investor Judges:
David Hess, President & Co-Founder, Tress Capital
Douglas Hannah, Partner, Silver Leaf Ventures
Frank Cid, Founder, CrowdChayne
John Nemanic, Partner, Green Coast Capital
Krishnan Varier, Managing Partner, Arcadian Capital
Matthew Nordgren, Founder & CEO, Arcadian Capital
6 Companies Pitching:
Ali Fakhri, CEO, EventHi Inc.
Elad Barak, CEO, Voyager Products Inc.
Davina Kaonohi, CEO, Element Apothec
Sergio Srour, CEO, BudBuds.us
Skip Stone, Founder & CEO, Stashlogix
Sopheak Sophia So, Founder, So Green
2 Featured Speakers:
Lisa Marcus, CEO, GLE Brands / Cheech's Private Stash
Mandy Lile, Founder, Potency No. 710
Show Links:
www.investorhotseat.com
The Investor Hot Seat
There are exceptional opportunities in the global medical cannabis market and investors are strategically investing for ROI.
Keywords:
Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, marijuana business plan, cannabis business plan, Due Diligence, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Investment, Medical Marijuana, investor hot seat,
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst, The Talking Hedge
6 Investor Judges:
David Hess, President & Co-Founder, Tress Capital
Douglas Hannah, Partner, Silver Leaf Ventures
Frank Cid, Founder, CrowdChayne
John Nemanic, Partner, Green Coast Capital
Krishnan Varier, Managing Partner, Arcadian Capital
Matthew Nordgren, Founder & CEO, Arcadian Capital
6 Companies Pitching:
Ali Fakhri, CEO, EventHi Inc.
Elad Barak, CEO, Voyager Products Inc.
Davina Kaonohi, CEO, Element Apothec
Sergio Srour, CEO, BudBuds.us
Skip Stone, Founder & CEO, Stashlogix
Sopheak Sophia So, Founder, So Green
2 Featured Speakers:
Lisa Marcus, CEO, GLE Brands / Cheech's Private Stash
Mandy Lile, Founder, Potency No. 710
Show Links:
www.investorhotseat.com
The Investor Hot Seat
There are exceptional opportunities in the global medical cannabis market and investors are strategically investing for ROI.
Keywords:
Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, marijuana business plan, cannabis business plan, Due Diligence, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Investment, Medical Marijuana, investor hot seat,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.