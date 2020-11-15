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Medical Doctor/Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department/Preparedness Unit Warns About Unfolding Medical Tyranny & Dark, Deadly History of Covid Vaccine Development
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240 views • November 15, 2020
Medical Doctor/Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department/Preparedness Unit Warns About Unfolding Medical Tyranny & Dark, Deadly History of Covid Vaccine Development
Dr. Igor Shepherd: Covid Vaccinations Are "Global Genetic Genocide" and "Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction"
Read more here:
https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-igor-shepherd-global-genetic-genocide
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Julie Formsby YouTube channel
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.
Original title: 11.10.20 Keep Colorado Free & Open - Community Action Meeting - Dr Igor Shepherd
Dr. Igor Shepherd: Covid Vaccinations Are "Global Genetic Genocide" and "Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction"
Read more here:
https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-igor-shepherd-global-genetic-genocide
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Julie Formsby YouTube channel
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.
Original title: 11.10.20 Keep Colorado Free & Open - Community Action Meeting - Dr Igor Shepherd
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