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DiaMag7 30,000 RPM
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41 views • February 03, 2021
This is my DiaMag7 Alternator. It is a diametrically magnetized alternator that uses a single cylindrical magnet that is one inch in diameter. After studying Tesla Polyphase Alternators I started building some experimental alternators. This one is number 7, and the first to produce some decent results.
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