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X22 Report A 01. 27. 22.
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150 views • January 28, 2022
Ep. 2688a - The [CB] Pushes The Great Reset Using Russia
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The people are fighting back in Canada and Trudeau is retreating and hiding because he is losing the narrative. People see that this is not helping the economy. GDP shoots up to 6.9%, it's not what you think.Pending home sales collapse. The Great Reset is being pushed using Russia.
Prepare Today
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http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Yourself From Rolling Blackouts Here:
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code "X20" for 20% OFF ^^^
The people are fighting back in Canada and Trudeau is retreating and hiding because he is losing the narrative. People see that this is not helping the economy. GDP shoots up to 6.9%, it's not what you think.Pending home sales collapse. The Great Reset is being pushed using Russia.
Prepare Today
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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