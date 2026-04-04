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8 Nutrients or Categories of Nutrients that Are Being Disrupted by Glyphosate
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Video going over 8 Nutrients that are being impacted by the active ingredient in the "Roundup" week-killer

1. minerals (zinc, magnesium, cobalt, iron, manganese, & many others)

To compensate, be sure to

a. eat lots of mineral-rich foods such as:

* seaweeds/sea vegetables

* organic nuts & seeds

* organic vegetables

* wild-caught seafood


b. spray the next generation of electrolytes called Insta-Lytes by

https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81

or

https://tinyurl.com/BeamMinerals (Get a discount by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING


c. use a topical/transdermal magnesium spray called Ease by

https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing or

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesium


You can also get a discount by applying any of the codes below:


howtodieofnothing

DANNY

when checking-out at ActivationProducts.com

Learn more about Ease by viewing:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesiumPowerpoint

To share Ease & other world-class products by becoming a FREE affiliate, leave me a VM w/ your full name, phone #, & email at

786.441.2727 & cell: 305.297.9360

Learn more about Mg at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/MagnesiumForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/magnesium101

Linktr.ee/MagnesiumForDummies

d. supplement with 3 forms of Vit. B-12 found in GlobalHealing's liquid drops at

https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore

2. glycine

Get some in WHOLE FOODS from glyphosate residue-free certified gelatin, collagen, & bone broth & bone broth powders by all of the below

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeSupplements

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeBoneBroth

https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire

3. good gut bugs/bacteria causing gut dysbiosis (more unfriendly species vs. beneficial ones)

pre-biotiics & human identical milk oligosaccarides (HMOs) by

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestPREbiotic

4. all of the 8 B-vitamins

Got some WHOLE-food source of activated & bio-available fermented Bs by

https://tinyurl.com/FermentedMultivitamins

This is my shortened New Chapter $20 off referral link

You can also get other brands such as Garden of Life @

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

OR

https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart

5. intracellular "gelled" water (also called plasma water, Exclusion-Zone water)

Learn how to maximize intracellular hydration at any of

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

Linktr.ee/h20forDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

6. Vitamin D since glyphosate is thought to suppress the activation of it

BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp

For bulk purchases, contact their VP of Marketing, Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Jason Barattiero

281.210.4921

[email protected]

Learn all about HORMONE D at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

7. digestive enzymes

Get some at any of

https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore

https://LifeExtension.com/howtodieofnothing

8. stomach acid (glyphosate is thought to increase pH making the stomach more alkaline instead of more acidic)

Compensate w/ organic apple cider vinegar via some of the sellers at

https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

To be able to afford all of the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

Keywords
glyphosateroundupdr stephanie senefftoxic legacy
Chapters

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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