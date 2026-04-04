8 Nutrients or Categories of Nutrients that Are Being Disrupted by Glyphosate

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Video going over 8 Nutrients that are being impacted by the active ingredient in the "Roundup" week-killer
1. minerals (zinc, magnesium, cobalt, iron, manganese, & many others)
To compensate, be sure to
a. eat lots of mineral-rich foods such as:
* seaweeds/sea vegetables
* organic nuts & seeds
* organic vegetables
* wild-caught seafood
b. spray the next generation of electrolytes called Insta-Lytes by
https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81
or
https://tinyurl.com/BeamMinerals (Get a discount by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
c. use a topical/transdermal magnesium spray called Ease by
https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing or
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesium
You can also get a discount by applying any of the codes below:
howtodieofnothing
DANNY
when checking-out at ActivationProducts.com
Learn more about Ease by viewing:
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesiumPowerpoint
To share Ease & other world-class products by becoming a FREE affiliate, leave me a VM w/ your full name, phone #, & email at
786.441.2727 & cell: 305.297.9360
Learn more about Mg at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/MagnesiumForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/magnesium101
Linktr.ee/MagnesiumForDummies
d. supplement with 3 forms of Vit. B-12 found in GlobalHealing's liquid drops at
https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore
2. glycine
Get some in WHOLE FOODS from glyphosate residue-free certified gelatin, collagen, & bone broth & bone broth powders by all of the below
https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeSupplements
https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeBoneBroth
https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire
3. good gut bugs/bacteria causing gut dysbiosis (more unfriendly species vs. beneficial ones)
pre-biotiics & human identical milk oligosaccarides (HMOs) by
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestPREbiotic
4. all of the 8 B-vitamins
Got some WHOLE-food source of activated & bio-available fermented Bs by
https://tinyurl.com/FermentedMultivitamins
This is my shortened New Chapter $20 off referral link
You can also get other brands such as Garden of Life @
https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart
OR
https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart
5. intracellular "gelled" water (also called plasma water, Exclusion-Zone water)
Learn how to maximize intracellular hydration at any of
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
Linktr.ee/h20forDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
6. Vitamin D since glyphosate is thought to suppress the activation of it
BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
howtodieofnothing
View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:
https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp
For bulk purchases, contact their VP of Marketing, Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Jason Barattiero
281.210.4921
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
7. digestive enzymes
Get some at any of
https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore
https://LifeExtension.com/howtodieofnothing
8. stomach acid (glyphosate is thought to increase pH making the stomach more alkaline instead of more acidic)
Compensate w/ organic apple cider vinegar via some of the sellers at
https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
To be able to afford all of the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
16:39End Screen