8 Nutrients or Categories of Nutrients that Are Being Disrupted by Glyphosate

Video going over 8 Nutrients that are being impacted by the active ingredient in the "Roundup" week-killer

1. minerals (zinc, magnesium, cobalt, iron, manganese, & many others)

To compensate, be sure to

a. eat lots of mineral-rich foods such as:

* seaweeds/sea vegetables

* organic nuts & seeds

* organic vegetables

* wild-caught seafood





b. spray the next generation of electrolytes called Insta-Lytes by

https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81

or

https://tinyurl.com/BeamMinerals (Get a discount by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING





c. use a topical/transdermal magnesium spray called Ease by

https://shop.activationproducts.com/howtodieofnothing or

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesium





You can also get a discount by applying any of the codes below:





howtodieofnothing

DANNY

when checking-out at ActivationProducts.com

Learn more about Ease by viewing:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestMagnesiumPowerpoint

To share Ease & other world-class products by becoming a FREE affiliate, leave me a VM w/ your full name, phone #, & email at

786.441.2727 & cell: 305.297.9360

Learn more about Mg at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/MagnesiumForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/magnesium101

Linktr.ee/MagnesiumForDummies

d. supplement with 3 forms of Vit. B-12 found in GlobalHealing's liquid drops at

https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore

2. glycine

Get some in WHOLE FOODS from glyphosate residue-free certified gelatin, collagen, & bone broth & bone broth powders by all of the below

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeSupplements

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeBoneBroth

https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire

3. good gut bugs/bacteria causing gut dysbiosis (more unfriendly species vs. beneficial ones)

pre-biotiics & human identical milk oligosaccarides (HMOs) by

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestPREbiotic

4. all of the 8 B-vitamins

Got some WHOLE-food source of activated & bio-available fermented Bs by

https://tinyurl.com/FermentedMultivitamins

This is my shortened New Chapter $20 off referral link

You can also get other brands such as Garden of Life @

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

OR

https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart

5. intracellular "gelled" water (also called plasma water, Exclusion-Zone water)

Learn how to maximize intracellular hydration at any of

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

Linktr.ee/h20forDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration



6. Vitamin D since glyphosate is thought to suppress the activation of it

BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp

For bulk purchases, contact their VP of Marketing, Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Jason Barattiero

281.210.4921

[email protected]

Learn all about HORMONE D at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies

7. digestive enzymes

Get some at any of

https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore

https://LifeExtension.com/howtodieofnothing

8. stomach acid (glyphosate is thought to increase pH making the stomach more alkaline instead of more acidic)

Compensate w/ organic apple cider vinegar via some of the sellers at

https://tinyurl.com/10offInstacart



To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

To be able to afford all of the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime