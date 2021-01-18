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A quick blast of positivity !
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191 views • January 18, 2021
This clip is from an interview between Sacha Stone and Robert D. Steele. It was part of his answer to a question of where are we, approaching what may be the last day of Trumps presidency. He doubted a Biden regime would make it past April and as seen in this clip, he was upbeat about the prospect of an immense "flip" of fortunes regarding what is referred to as the Deep State.
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