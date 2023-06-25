Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hazardous Materials LEAKING! Bridge Over Yellowstone River Collapses, Sending Train Into Water
channel image
Alex Hammer
4146 Subscribers
761 views
Published Yesterday

#Breaking #Derailment #News- A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed early Saturday, plunging portions of a freight train carrying hazardous materials into the rushing water below.

 The train cars were carrying asphalt and sulfur, said David Stamey, Stillwater County’s chief of emergency services. Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow substance coming out of some of the tank cars.

 #Breaking #Derailment #News #Montana #YellowStoneRiver #Alert


Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into the waters below

https://www.pennlive.com/news/2023/06/bridge-over-yellowstone-river-collapses-sending-freight-train-into-the-waters-below.html


Bridge over Yellowstone River in Montana collapses, sending a freight train into the waters below

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/bridge-over-yellowstone-river-in-montana-collapses-sending-a-freight-train-into-the-waters-below/ar-AA1cYVpa#image=1


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket