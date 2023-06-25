Hazardous Materials LEAKING! Bridge Over Yellowstone River Collapses, Sending Train Into Water

#Breaking #Derailment #News- A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed early Saturday, plunging portions of a freight train carrying hazardous materials into the rushing water below.
The train cars were carrying asphalt and sulfur, said David Stamey, Stillwater County’s chief of emergency services. Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a yellow substance coming out of some of the tank cars.
Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into the waters below
Bridge over Yellowstone River in Montana collapses, sending a freight train into the waters below
