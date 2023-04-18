His Righteousness

September 2nd, 2018
When Jesus came, he took the cup of the old covenant from us and gave us a new covenant. Nowadays, people are trying to discredit what Jesus accomplished and bring us back under the law and works salvation. Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of understanding the righteousness of Jesus Christ and relying on Him for ALL things.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.