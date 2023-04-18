Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
His Righteousness
1 view
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

September 2nd, 2018

When Jesus came, he took the cup of the old covenant from us and gave us a new covenant. Nowadays, people are trying to discredit what Jesus accomplished and bring us back under the law and works salvation. Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of understanding the righteousness of Jesus Christ and relying on Him for ALL things.

Keywords
jesus christgracelawtorahnew covenantdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket