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19) Avisos do Passado no Presente
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16 views • April 13, 2021
O segredo por detrás da tecnologia 5G e a Inteligência Artificial são o eco actual dos avisos históricos de Eisenhower e J.K. Kennedy.
Fontes e créditos:
5G Apocalypse (2019) A Extinction Event
by Sacha Stone 'New Earth Project' - 23/03/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY
Eisenhower Warns of Military Industrial Complex in Farewell Address (January 17, 1961) - TheCourtJestersClub - publicado a 15/02/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCEOgamC1p0
Famous History - publicado a 27/08/2016
JFK on Secret Societies | "The President and the Press" Speech (April 27, 1961 - New York City)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-AZV3qnwkA
Discurso do Presidente norte-americano John F. Kennedy, "O Presidente e a Imprensa", apresentado à Associação Americana de Editores de Jornais no Hotel Waldorf-Astoria em Nova York.
https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-speeches/american-newspaper-publishers-association-19610427
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Fontes e créditos:
5G Apocalypse (2019) A Extinction Event
by Sacha Stone 'New Earth Project' - 23/03/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol3tAxnNccY
Eisenhower Warns of Military Industrial Complex in Farewell Address (January 17, 1961) - TheCourtJestersClub - publicado a 15/02/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCEOgamC1p0
Famous History - publicado a 27/08/2016
JFK on Secret Societies | "The President and the Press" Speech (April 27, 1961 - New York City)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-AZV3qnwkA
Discurso do Presidente norte-americano John F. Kennedy, "O Presidente e a Imprensa", apresentado à Associação Americana de Editores de Jornais no Hotel Waldorf-Astoria em Nova York.
https://www.jfklibrary.org/archives/other-resources/john-f-kennedy-speeches/american-newspaper-publishers-association-19610427
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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