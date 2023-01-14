'Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 13 - Map, Music, Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 13





▪️The situation in Kup'yans'k Sector has not changed significantly. The parties conduct mutual reconnaissance and exchange artillery strikes.





Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups monitor the enemy's movements near Kyslivka and Novoselivs'ke.





▪️Ukrainian units continue to strike civilian infrastructure in populated areas of Luhansk People's Republic.





As a result of an artillery strike on Svatove, an oilseed press shop was damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.





▪️In Soledar, Wagner's PMC assault units complete mopping-up the underground utilities on the western outskirts of the town.





To the west, Russian forces took control of the wagon depot at the Sіlj railway station.





▪️North of Bakhmut, Russian paratroopers are fiercely fighting on the outskirts of Krasna Hora.





At the same time, the assault on the positions of the Ukrainian units in the vicinity of Paraskoviivka continues.





▪️In Bakhmut, Wagner's PMC fighters complete mopping-up the western outskirts of Opytne and prepare to attack the central districts of the town.





Russian forces continue to press the enemy in Klishchiivka, the capture of which will make it possible to cut off the main AFU supply lines.





▪️The enemy once again fired indiscriminately at the Donetsk agglomeration with rocket and barrel artillery.





In DPR's capital, the strike hit Kyivs'kyi District. A pharmacy located near the maternity hospital was damaged. Civilians were not injured.





▪️The operational situation in Zaporizhzhia Direction remains stable and tense. The parties are fortifying their positions and preparing for possible attacks.





Nevertheless, reconnaissance groups operate along the entire line of contact and intense artillery duels continue.