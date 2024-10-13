BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Project Blue Beam: Staging a Fake Alien Attack to Take Over the World
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • 6 months ago

Remove your personal information from the web at https://JoinDeleteMe.com/thewhyfiles and use code thewhyfiles for 20% off. DeleteMe International Plans: https://international.joindeleteme.com Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video!


Project Blue Beam: Using a Fake Alien Attack to Take Over the World


You wake up one morning, and the world has changed. Overnight, archaeological discoveries have shaken the foundations of every major religion, causing chaos and confusion.


Before you can process this information, the sky transforms. Massive, hyper-realistic projections of gods appear above every major city. They speak directly to their followers. Not through their ears - through their minds.


As panic spreads, reports of UFO sightings flood in from around the globe. World leaders call for unity in the face of the extraterrestrial threat. In 48 hours, your entire reality has been upended.


This isn't science fiction. According to some, this is Project Blue Beam - an alleged plan by powerful elites to reshape the world as we know it. But how much of this is true? And what can we do to prepare?


#ProjectBlueBeam #GlobalElites #ConspiracyTheory

Keywords
deceptionprojectbluebeam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy