BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anointed Minister's teaching Beware of False Rapture being staged Pt1 - "This is a message for YAHUSHUA'S Truth Seekers who have eyes to see and ears to hear" Satellite-Blue Beam Tech used by hell
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
95 followers
Follow
5
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
208 views • August 06, 2023

this is a mirrored video. The False Blue Beam Rapture Mocks YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming 

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html     

http://www.amightywind.com  (video originally uploaded by YAHSservant777 aka yahsservant007)

For the cause of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH/Jesus Christ and the Truth we are battling a network of satanists disguised as Christians on YouTube. In the Anointing and the Power of the Holy Spirit we expose, rebuke and reprove the enemies of GOD who have targeted AmightyWind Ministry and our Pastor Elisabeth Elijah for harassment, character assassination and defamation. In YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH's Name we battle the bride of satan who are planted in the midst of the Christian community to sow lies, confuse and deceive the people. They are mainly targeting lukewarm Christians and new converts for recruitment, teaching them by example to twist the Word of GOD and use it as a weapon against AmightyWind Ministry and pastor Elisabeth Elijah who is "yahsladynred on YouTube and to provoke GOD Almighty through blaspheming what they don't even understand.

*****

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred  

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 

  ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw  
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc  
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme  

See YAH'S Own Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html  

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html 

Soon an antichrist superchurch with mandatory Worship Mark 666 of the beast:

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html  


Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trial Finds Depression Scores Fell After Reduced Ultra-Processed Food Intake

Trial Finds Depression Scores Fell After Reduced Ultra-Processed Food Intake

Coco Somers
Studies Link Heavier Drinking to More Visceral Fat

Studies Link Heavier Drinking to More Visceral Fat

Coco Somers
Beyond BMI: Why the scale is missing important truths about your metabolic health

Beyond BMI: Why the scale is missing important truths about your metabolic health

Willow Tohi
Study Finds Better Sleep Quality Associated With Brain Health in People With Cardiometabolic Disease

Study Finds Better Sleep Quality Associated With Brain Health in People With Cardiometabolic Disease

Edison Reed
Case Reports Describe Psychotic Symptoms After Patients Stop GLP-1 Drugs

Case Reports Describe Psychotic Symptoms After Patients Stop GLP-1 Drugs

Douglas Harrington
Protein Intake Alone May Not Build Muscle; Creatine Cited as Possible Factor

Protein Intake Alone May Not Build Muscle; Creatine Cited as Possible Factor

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy