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Mike Miller Exposes The Biden-Cartel Operation
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10 views • September 28, 2021
In this episode of "Making Sense of the Madness" Sean Morgan analyzes today's breaking news headlines including Gov. Desantis' new move against Big Tech. Sean then interviews Josh Reid about the powers "We The People" have and need to use from our state and federal constitutions.
In the main interview of the show founder of "Warriors For Ranchers" Mike Miller exposes how Biden traffics illegal immigrants using the Hattian refugee crisis as a cover.
Josh Reid: https://Redpills.TV
Mike Miller: https://WarriorsForRanchers.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
In the main interview of the show founder of "Warriors For Ranchers" Mike Miller exposes how Biden traffics illegal immigrants using the Hattian refugee crisis as a cover.
Josh Reid: https://Redpills.TV
Mike Miller: https://WarriorsForRanchers.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
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