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👍Very good documentary on the 5G-EMF-Radiation subject and the harms/dangers⚠️
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316 views • January 20, 2022
👍Very good documentary on the 5G-EMF-Radiation subject and the harms/dangers⚠️
If you see this, you will think twice
if you use your Smartphone again
and if you carry it on you 24hours!!🤔
I have come to the conclusion that, with the swabs of the pcr-tests
they damage bloodbrainbarriers
so they can harm us better with 5G and connect us easier
to the 💻🤖
📡🧠 #transhumanism - braininterface nanotech
from the vaccines 💉🧬
If you see this, you will think twice
if you use your Smartphone again
and if you carry it on you 24hours!!🤔
I have come to the conclusion that, with the swabs of the pcr-tests
they damage bloodbrainbarriers
so they can harm us better with 5G and connect us easier
to the 💻🤖
📡🧠 #transhumanism - braininterface nanotech
from the vaccines 💉🧬
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