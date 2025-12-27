Country Chrome

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My Concept, Idea, Direction, Arrangement, and Lyrics.. AI Voice/Music





I can't wait! I'm gonna Hit The Mud

Pack my buggy, and go way off road

I know a little place, I know a little fest

Where the bog is deep, and the mud is slick......







(Chorus)



Gonna Rip It Up! Gonna Saw The Wheel

Gonna Chew The Mud, things are gonna get real

I'm gonna Spin To Win, gonna Sink Or Swim,

Go Big Or Go Home..... Country Chrome!







(verse)

I'll be Rippin' It Up, when I Mash The Throttle

I'll Pin It To Win It, Boggin To The Firewall

and if i get Sunk, All Bellied Out

I'm gonna Need A Yank, to Winch Me Out





(Chorus)



Gonna Rip It Up! Gonna Saw The Wheel

Gonna Chew The Mud, things are gonna get real

I'm gonna Spin To Win, gonna Sink Or Swim,

Go Big Or Go Home..... Country Chrome!







(Bridge)



Roostertail.........

Slingin' Mud...........

Gettin' Dirty...........

Havin' Fun.............





(Chorus)



Gonna Rip It Up! Gonna Saw The Wheel

Gonna Chew The Mud, things are gonna get real

I'm gonna Spin To Win, gonna Sink Or Swim,

Go Big Or Go Home..... Country Chrome!





(Guitar Solo)(engine noise)





(Chorus)



Gonna Rip It Up! Gonna Saw The Wheel

Gonna Chew The Mud, things are gonna get real

I'm gonna Spin To Win, gonna Sink Or Swim,

Go Big Or Go Home..... Country Chrome!



Go Big Or Go Home.....



Country Chrome!