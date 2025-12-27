© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Country Chrome
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My Concept, Idea, Direction, Arrangement, and Lyrics.. AI Voice/Music
I can't wait! I'm gonna Hit The Mud
Pack my buggy, and go way off road
I know a little place, I know a little fest
Where the bog is deep, and the mud is slick......
(Chorus)
Gonna Rip It Up! Gonna Saw The Wheel
Gonna Chew The Mud, things are gonna get real
I'm gonna Spin To Win, gonna Sink Or Swim,
Go Big Or Go Home..... Country Chrome!
(verse)
I'll be Rippin' It Up, when I Mash The Throttle
I'll Pin It To Win It, Boggin To The Firewall
and if i get Sunk, All Bellied Out
I'm gonna Need A Yank, to Winch Me Out
(Chorus)
Gonna Rip It Up! Gonna Saw The Wheel
Gonna Chew The Mud, things are gonna get real
I'm gonna Spin To Win, gonna Sink Or Swim,
Go Big Or Go Home..... Country Chrome!
(Bridge)
Roostertail.........
Slingin' Mud...........
Gettin' Dirty...........
Havin' Fun.............
(Chorus)
Gonna Rip It Up! Gonna Saw The Wheel
Gonna Chew The Mud, things are gonna get real
I'm gonna Spin To Win, gonna Sink Or Swim,
Go Big Or Go Home..... Country Chrome!
(Guitar Solo)(engine noise)
(Chorus)
Gonna Rip It Up! Gonna Saw The Wheel
Gonna Chew The Mud, things are gonna get real
I'm gonna Spin To Win, gonna Sink Or Swim,
Go Big Or Go Home..... Country Chrome!
Go Big Or Go Home.....
Country Chrome!