Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Eeelon Musk, Global Government Frontman, USA to CHINA.





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals that Elon Musk is colluding with China's state-run media for his own business interests, and is simultaneously cooperating with Western global oligarchs to advance their agenda for global government. Prepare for a thought-provoking exploration into the interconnections and their potential impact on the world stage with this political systems analysis.





