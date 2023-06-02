Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.SHIVA: Elon Musk, Global Government Frontman, USA to CHINA.
88 views
channel image
APEX MENTALITY
Published Yesterday |

@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Eeelon Musk, Global Government Frontman, USA to CHINA. Shiva4President.com


Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Eeelon Musk, Global Government Frontman, USA to CHINA.


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals that Elon Musk is colluding with China's state-run media for his own business interests, and is simultaneously cooperating with Western global oligarchs to advance their agenda for global government. Prepare for a thought-provoking exploration into the interconnections and their potential impact on the world stage with this political systems analysis.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

 ⋯ ∇∆

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket