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9/11: THE THIRD TRUTH [2012] - DIMITRI A. KHALEZOV (VIDEO)
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124 views • September 12, 2020
There are three levels of truth about the 9/11 attack on the United States: 1) What the public has been told, mostly for the benefit of the US government, 2) What the government officials, functionaries, and administrators have been told, and 3) What really happened. The first two are mostly lies. Not surprisingly, any attempt to explain what happened from collections containing lies will never neatly add up. DIMITRI KHALEZOV was an officer of the Soviet military charged with the responsibility of handling data concerning nuclear weapons. In this capacity, certain information became known to him, which in his assessment, makes what happened on 9/11 very clear indeed. All of it will likely be challenging, even to the seasoned 9/11 investigator. At the same time, all of it is very rewarding. I do not think anyone may consider themselves well versed in the subject without giving him a full hearing. Please remember that Mr. Khalezov only considers himself an expert witness on the particular subject of nuclear weapons and how they are used. He is also an eyewitness to certain personalities involved. The rest of it he considers merely a well informed and considered opinion.
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9/11 Cop Breaks Silence: Israeli Mossad Involvement in Attacks (Article)
http://archive.org/details/9-11CopBreaksSilence-IsraeliMossadInvolvementInAttacks
An Independent Investigation of September 11 and The War on Terror - Professor X (Article)
https://archive.org/details/TheUnderground911Report-ByDoctorX
Stranger Than Fiction: 9/11 and Zionism - Dr. Albert D. Pastore (Article)
https://archive.org/details/StrangerThanFiction-9-11AndZionism-ByDr.AlbertD.PastorePhd
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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9/11 Cop Breaks Silence: Israeli Mossad Involvement in Attacks (Article)
http://archive.org/details/9-11CopBreaksSilence-IsraeliMossadInvolvementInAttacks
An Independent Investigation of September 11 and The War on Terror - Professor X (Article)
https://archive.org/details/TheUnderground911Report-ByDoctorX
Stranger Than Fiction: 9/11 and Zionism - Dr. Albert D. Pastore (Article)
https://archive.org/details/StrangerThanFiction-9-11AndZionism-ByDr.AlbertD.PastorePhd
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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