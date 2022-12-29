Donald Trump's phone interview with WWOR/UPN News on September 11, 2001

"Well Allan, we've always had, as you know very strong security, but there's very little you can do about planes crashing into a building. I mean you look at Larry Silverstein is a terrific owner in New York and a very good friend of mine who I just called. I was very worried about him because I assumed maybe he was in the building. He took possession of the building one week ago. As you know, he just bought the World Trade Center, and he was in his office, and he was getting ready to move into the World Trade Center over the next two weeks, so. And I just spoke to him, and there's nothing you can do when people are going to be bombing planes at your building." — Donald Trump, 1 minute and 03 seconds into the news interview.





Link 1: https://youtu.be/Z55RnsGNoJ4?t=63





"I happen to think that they had not only a plane, but they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously. Cause I just can't imagine anything being able to go through that wall." — Donald Trump, 6 minutes and 41 seconds into the news interview.





Link 2: https://youtu.be/Z55RnsGNoJ4?t=401





"I just think that there was a plane with more than just fuel. I think obviously there were very big planes. They were going very rapidly. Because I was also watching where the planes seemed to be not only going fast, it seemed to be coming down into the building. So it was getting the speed from going downhill, so to speak. It just seemed to me that to do that kind of destruction is even more than a big plane because you're talking about taking out steel. The heaviest caliber steel that was used on a building. I mean these buildings were rock-solid and you know. It's just an amazing; it's an amazing thing." — Donald Trump, 7 minutes and 18 seconds into the news interview.





Link 3: https://youtu.be/Z55RnsGNoJ4?t=438





(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/PcKlPhFIE7w

Donald Trump Calls Into WWOR/UPN 9 News on 9/11 FOX 5 News New York; Published by FOX 5 New York; YouTube; Published video date: September 11, 2001; Reposted video date: September 12, 2016; Date of website access: December 23, 2020.