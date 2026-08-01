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DONOVAN - ATLANTIS
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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"Atlantis" is a song written and performed by Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan. Produced by Mickie Most for Donovan's seventh studio album Barabajagal (1969), the song tells of the mythological antediluvian civilization of Atlantis. Donovan states in his 2005 autobiography The Hurdy Gurdy Man that the song was originally inspired by his reading the 1886 occult novel A Dweller on Two Planets, along with similar legends of early civilizations found in Irish legends of the Tuatha Dé Danann and the Vedas of ancient India. However, the description of Atlantis in the song's lyrics draws quite heavily on Ignatius L. Donnelly's 1882 book, Atlantis: The Antediluvian World.

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