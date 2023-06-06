Create New Account
by plandemicseries.com-The Great Awakening: Full Documentary · Jun 4, 2023
DaPulse Independents
Published Yesterday

The Great Awakening-by plandemicseries.com

The Great Awakening is the third installment of the Plandemic series. This documentary experience assembles forbidden puzzle pieces to reveal the big picture of what’s really happening in the USA and around the world. The Great Awakening is intended to be a lighthouse to guide us out of the current darkness and into a bright future. Psst. Pass it on!

For more information and to donate to help make future important films, visit: https://plandemicseries.com/

