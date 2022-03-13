'Revealing Ukraine' by Oliver Stone - 'Ukraine on Fire' (part 2) 2019

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of the Oliver Stone Movie 'Ukraine On Fire' titled 'Revealing Ukraine.' This episode takes us from the 2016 part 1 which covered the Soros lead Color Revolutions as well as the Nazi Azov coup and US Russian proxy war to stop the ethnic cleansing of the ethnic Russians in the East. This documentary shows the beta test for riots that will be staged in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Denver and more...