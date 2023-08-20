FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 103:1-5, Sabbath Prayer, 20230819

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 103:1-5

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230819

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

O my Almighty, Merciful, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

1 Glorious LORD, my soul blesses You, and all that is within me will continue to bless Your Holy Name!

2 Also, my soul will continuously bless You, Heavenly Father, and will not forget all Your daily blessings, because,

3 You forgive all my iniquities, and heal all my diseases,

4 Daily, You redeem my life from destruction, You

crown me with lovingkindness and tender mercies,

5 You satisfies my mouth with perfect blessings, so that my youth is renewed like the eagle’s.

Thank You Heavenly Father for Your daily Divine blessings. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 103:1-5, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).

Note:

