© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1cit8a29
08/22/2022 WION: Chancellor Olaf Scholtz loses public support in Germany. He is trying to survive in office by resolving the energy crisis, but there is no chance for him to deliver