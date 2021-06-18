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Gavin Newsom Re-Opens California
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10 views • June 18, 2021
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All of the mandates were lifted because Gavin Newsom is facing a recall. What about everyone's lives that were destroyed due to the lockdown?
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All of the mandates were lifted because Gavin Newsom is facing a recall. What about everyone's lives that were destroyed due to the lockdown?
Our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/fruitbasket
Our SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/fruitbasket
Our Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/URa8meaV
Sean's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/seandcastro
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seandcastro
Jordan's social crap:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/jordanbuckelew
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