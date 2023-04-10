https://gettr.com/post/p2dzmmg2834

4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】The Chinese Communist Party will surely pay for its evil deeds against the Hong Kong people and the Uyghurs! We gather here to make our voices heard because we have personally suffered under the dictatorship of the CCP, and we don't want America to be infiltrated by Communism!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】中共一定会为其对香港人和新疆人所做过的恶事付出代价！我们在这里集会呐喊是因为我们在中共暴政下亲身经历过苦难，我们不希望美国被共产主义渗透！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平





