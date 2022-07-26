DR. TESTIFIES UNDER OATH OF PERJURY THAT THEY CREATED COVID AS A BIOWEAPON.

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THE TRUTH IS ALL COMING OUT & THIS IS AN HOUR LONG INTERVIEW OF A DR. INVOLVED IN THE WHOLE PROCESS OF CREATING THIS BIOWEAPON.
EXPLAINS IT ALL IN GREAT DETAIL HOW THEY CREATED THE PERFECT BIOWEAPON & HE KNEW & EXPRESSED CONCERNS BUT WENT ALONG WITH IT ALL.
I GUESS HE NEEDS TO CLEAR HIS CONSCIENCE. LORD PLEASE SEND MORE REPENTANT PEOPLE FORWARD. IT'S TOO LATE FOR BILLIONS BUT STILL OTHERS CAN BE SPARED IF THEY HEED THE WARNINGS. I PRAY THEY WAKE UP. GOD'S ALLOWING THE SODOMITES & LUKEWARM TO BE KILLED OFF. SO BE IT.
REVELATION 9:15
So the four angels who had been prepared for this hour and day and month and year were released to kill a third of mankind.