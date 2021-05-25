The Ahrimanic Deception By Dr. Rudolf Steiner

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I’ve had a number of mentors in my life but the two most important and recent were both Steiner adherents. One was in fact head of the Steiner church in Hammersmith, London. While the other took me and others, through Steiner’s lectures paragraph-by-paragraph, and my case, often sentence-by-sentence.
The head of the Steiner church in London, Rachel Shepherd, told me that I would get involved in something “political”. That was nearly 25 years ago and at the time it seemed far-fetched. I was still recovering from a serious motorcycle crash, in which I sustained in the words of the surgeon who operated on me “serious and extensive brain damage”.
At the time it was enough for me to formulate a simple daily routine, let alone fathom the depths of political intrigue.
Rachel has since passed away but she subsequently re-appeared as I was preparing a small newsletter that was to be the forerunner to this website. Her appearance was as if to confirm what she had told me while she was still alive.
When I last saw her alive, Rachel inferred more of great import. Including that “over-population” was NOT going to be a problem.
In the years since I’ve pondered why precisely she thought that it wouldn’t be a problem. She didn’t say whether this would be because of mass starvation or war or the implementation of successful birth-control policies. Just that over-population was not going to be something to worry about.
From what I could gather, in her view a far bigger problem would be the emergence of Ahrimanic forces in the world.
For those unacquainted with Rudolf Steiner’s teaching, Ahriman was a diabolical entity first referred to by the ancient Persian Zoroastrians.
Ahriman is in his element in the physical realm. Indeed, in some respects the physical realm is his dominion and he wants confine humanity here entirely. Thus his influence is particularly prevalent in the world of banking, the scientific materialist viewpoint and in allopathic medicine with its heavy reliance on pharmaceuticals.
From this perspective nothing is considered real unless it can be physically quantified and measured.
Although Steiner and the ancient Zoroastrians referred to this entity as Ahriman, he would be more commonly known today as Satan. It should be noted moreover, that according to Steiner Satan/Ahriman is quite distinct from Lucifer. The two are different entities with different attributes and modes of operation.
According to Steiner Ahriman would incarnate in human form in the late 20th century somewhere in North America. From here he would amass great financial power and ultimately wield great political power globally.
I’m not going name who I believe he is. Suffice to say that I believe that Ahriman/Satan is alive and in human form and will leave readers to draw their own conclusions as to whom he may be.
What follows is from a lecture given by Steiner in 1919. Ed.
- Truthseeker
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=234886
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From "Problems of Society: An Esoteric View: From Luciferic Past to Ahrimanic Future CW 193, 10 lectures by Rudolf Steiner, held in Zurich, Bern, Heidenheim and Berlin between 4 February and 4 November 1919. Translated by Matthew Barton. (Below I have put provisional titles to the lectures with hopes of some identification but they are NOT actual titles given by Dr. Steiner)."
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