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Larry Cook from StopMandatoryVaccination.com talks to the Health Ranger, reveals vaccine WAR on humanity
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10400 views • May 11, 2021
Larry Cook of StopMandatoryVaccination.com talks about Big Tech censorships and mainstream media attacks

Interviewed by Mike Adams, Larry Cook talked about his motivation to stop mandatory vaccination. Cook said that he’d known about mercury in vaccine causing autism for 12 years and that he’d done a lot of research about it, having interviewed parents and doctors on his YouTube channel.

He stepped up his work when California Sen. Richard Pan introduced the vaccine mandate bill in 2015. According to Cook, he created a website and set up a Facebook page and group. He related that when California Rep. Adam Schiff and the mainstream media learned about what he’s doing, hundreds of hit pieces were written about him. His page was reaching two million people per month and his group was adding up to 500 parents per day when Facebook started censoring him. In November 2020, the social media platform booted him out for good.

Cook said Big Pharma companies run and rule Big Tech and mainstream media. He said that Big Pharma companies give money to Big Tech and mainstream media to make sure that their narrative keeps going. Cook went on to say that there’s no reason to get any kind of vaccine, saying that it is part of a plan to poison and suppress humanity. He also noted that vaccine-free children are reaching milestones sooner and generally healthier than vaccinated children.

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