Larry Cook from StopMandatoryVaccination.com talks to the Health Ranger, reveals vaccine WAR on humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Larry Cook talked about his motivation to stop mandatory vaccination. Cook said that he’d known about mercury in vaccine causing autism for 12 years and that he’d done a lot of research about it, having interviewed parents and doctors on his YouTube channel.
He stepped up his work when California Sen. Richard Pan introduced the vaccine mandate bill in 2015. According to Cook, he created a website and set up a Facebook page and group. He related that when California Rep. Adam Schiff and the mainstream media learned about what he’s doing, hundreds of hit pieces were written about him. His page was reaching two million people per month and his group was adding up to 500 parents per day when Facebook started censoring him. In November 2020, the social media platform booted him out for good.
Cook said Big Pharma companies run and rule Big Tech and mainstream media. He said that Big Pharma companies give money to Big Tech and mainstream media to make sure that their narrative keeps going. Cook went on to say that there’s no reason to get any kind of vaccine, saying that it is part of a plan to poison and suppress humanity. He also noted that vaccine-free children are reaching milestones sooner and generally healthier than vaccinated children.
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/healthranger
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/