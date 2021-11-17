© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PELOSI: PUT GOSAR IN JAIL!!! LAWMAKERS WANT TO CENSURE, JAIL CONGRESSMAN FOR VIDEO
Follow
3
Share
Report
165 views • November 17, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpb9u3-pelosi-put-gosar-in-jail-lawmakers-want-to-censure-jail-congressman-for-vid.html
Last week, one of Congressman Paul Gosar’s staff posted an animated video on Gosar’s Twitter account. All they did was photoshop Gosar’s face over the face of the show’s main character, so the clip shows him fighting the forces of evil, which are represented by AOC and Joe Biden. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for both an ethics inquiry and a law enforcement investigation of Gosar, it is bipartisan too as shown by Kevin McCarthy stripping Gosar of committee assignments. She is literally babbling that he should face criminal penalties for a cheesy video.
Congressman Gosar joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Last week, one of Congressman Paul Gosar’s staff posted an animated video on Gosar’s Twitter account. All they did was photoshop Gosar’s face over the face of the show’s main character, so the clip shows him fighting the forces of evil, which are represented by AOC and Joe Biden. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for both an ethics inquiry and a law enforcement investigation of Gosar, it is bipartisan too as shown by Kevin McCarthy stripping Gosar of committee assignments. She is literally babbling that he should face criminal penalties for a cheesy video.
Congressman Gosar joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.