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Urgent Warning to the UK Church on COVID-19 Genetic Vaccines
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590 views • September 20, 2021
This is an urgent warning to the UK Church on the continued deployment of experimental COVID-19 genetic vaccines.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com
I am now directly addressing the UK Church to plead that everyone urgently reconsiders their support for this genetic experimentation.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com
I am now directly addressing the UK Church to plead that everyone urgently reconsiders their support for this genetic experimentation.
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