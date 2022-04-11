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75% Of Vaccinated Women Have Miscarriages In The First Trimester
The New American
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13398 views • April 11, 2022
Fertility Clinic Data shows an increase of miscarriages by 400% in the first trimester if you received a COVID vaccine! If you receive the covid vax after the first trimester, It still increases miscarriages by 233%! Also, More info from the Pfizer document dump! Naomi Wolf gives an update on what has been found so far. 
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Source: 
1) Info Wars - Fertility Clinic Data Shows 75% Of Vaccinated Women Have Miscarriages In The First Trimester https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6250b941b50ddb61fbd6c359

2) War Room Pandemic - Naomi Wolf on how Pfizer and the FDA knew the vaccine caused heart problems in teens. https://rumble.com/v10bp2u-episode-1770-dojfbi-humiliation-in-mi-trumped-up-kidnapping-charges.html
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miscarriagethe new americancovid vaccineben armstrong
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