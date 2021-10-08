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New Yorkers and ex-pat Aussies protest in the Big Apple.
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New Yorkers and ex pat Aussies march in New York City in solidarity with Australia.
For the full story, see here; https://www.rebelnews.com/the_save_australia_new_york_protest_video_they_don_t_want_you_to_see?utm_campaign=ay_nycprotest_10_7_21&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
Footage courtesy of @bgonthescene
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For the full story, see here; https://www.rebelnews.com/the_save_australia_new_york_protest_video_they_don_t_want_you_to_see?utm_campaign=ay_nycprotest_10_7_21&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel
Footage courtesy of @bgonthescene
Follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers @;
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
lbry://@roobsflyers#0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
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