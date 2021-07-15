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Controversial researcher claims link between vaccine and autism - 60 Minutes Australia
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300 views • July 15, 2021
It would seem to me that the science on vaccines is never at an end and further research on problems that arise needs to be done, it's not good enough to say we can do no more!
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