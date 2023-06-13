Create New Account
Trump Arraigned in Miami - Trump is Stupid
167 views
channel image
Real Free News
Published 15 hours ago |

Chump Arraigned in Miami on bogus charges and Chump gets what he deserves. This is what you get for NOT building a wall, Not Draining the Swamp, and NOT Investigating and Punishing the Crooked Hillary, Slick Willy, and all their corrupt cronies. Chump is getting what he deserves because Chump is Stupid!


https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/06/trump-arraigned-in-miami-trump-is-stupid.html


#trump #maga #trump24 #kag #maga24 #trumparraigned #2024election #trumpsucks #trumpforprison #losertrump #getwhatyoudeserve #crookedhillary #slickwilly #clintocrimefamily #miami #welcometomiami

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

