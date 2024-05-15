Create New Account
New Published Peer Review Study Shows the Vaccine is Extremely Dangerous
The New American
Published 20 hours ago

Previously Aired 2/7/24


Confirmation that the vaccine is as bad or worse than you thought.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources: AmericasVoice.news - NEW STUDIES SHOW MORATORIUM ON VACCINE https://americasvoice.news/video/8b1LRpYdSQNN2Ab/?related=playlist


For reliable news and in-depth information, explore The New American at https://thenewamerican.com.


Catch all episodes of The Ben Armstrong Show by visiting https://thenewamerican.com/video/armstrong/


vaccinedangercovid

