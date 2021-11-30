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The Dangers of MSG - Part 4 'Avoiding the MSG Threat' (Flavor Enhancers, E621)
HealthRanger7
HealthRanger7
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30 views • November 30, 2021
Part 4 in this series about MSG (E621) will show how to avoid it in grocery stores and restaurants as MSG has many hidden names!

MSG is used in thousands of products, such as snacks, soups, sauces, meats, flavored potato chips, fast food and Chinese food.
http://naturalnews.com/034272_MSG_monosodium_glutamate.html http://saynotomsg.com/basics_list.php

MSG is also known as Ajinomoto, Accent, Vetsin or Umami. MSG is 'hidden' in many other names, such as yeast extract, hydrolised protein, natural flavoring, etc. https://truthinlabeling.org/wherehidden.html
https://www.msgmyth.com/hidden-names

MSG makes food taste better but it's NOT safe! http://naturalnews.com/034031_MSG_health_effects.html

The harmful side effects of MSG include headaches, allergies, growth disruptions, hormonal imbalance, learning disorders, ADHD, behavioral problems, autism, muscle pain, nerve pain, heart attacks and irregularities, impaired circulation, skin rashes, retina damage, stomach, intestine and respiration problems, obesity, cancer, etc.
http://naturalnews.com/024438.html

Many problems don't become obvious until puberty. This is caused by poor functioning of the hormones due to exposure to MSG in the first few years of life.

Dr. John Olney discovered in 1969 that MSG caused brain damage and obesity in mice. http://personalhealthinformationguide.blogspot.com.es/2010/03/msg-causes-rapid-brain-cell-death.html

Enormous amounts of flavor enhancers are added to our food. Governmental agencies such as the US Food & Drug Administration insist that MSG is perfectly safe. But research that 'proves' that MSG is safe is financed by the food industry itself...

"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)

Avoid MSG and discover how your health will improve dramatically! http://whitakerwellness.com/therapies/nutritional-counseling/msg-side-effects

For more insight on the toxicity of MSG please watch the film 'Sweet Misery' (start at 33:00). https://youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A

Book 'Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills':
http://amazon.com/Excitotoxins-The-Taste-That-Kills/dp/0929173252 http://youtube.com/watch?v=tTSvlGniHok

Additives that ALWAYS contain MSG:
gelatin, calcium caseinate, sodium caseinate, monosodium glutamate, hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP), textured protein (including TVP), hydrogenated vegetable oil, autolyzed plant protein, monopotassium glutamate, hydrolyzed protein, hydrolyzed plant protein (HPP), hydrolyzed oat flour, corn oil, plant protein extract, sodium caseinate, glutamate, glutamic acid, yeast extract, yeast food or nutrient, autolyzed yeast.

Additives that OFTEN contain MSG:
natural flavors, flavors, flavoring, seasonings, broth, bouillon, malted barley, modified food starch, barley malt, reaction flavors, rice syrup or brown rice syrup, stock, malt extract or flavoring, natural chicken, beef or pork flavoring, maltodextrin, dextrose, dextrates, lipolyzed butter fat, caramel flavoring (coloring), soy protein, soy sauce or extract, soy protein iIsolate or concentrate, corn syrup and corn syrup solids, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, cornstarch fructose, milk powder, dry milk solids, protein fortified milk, carrageenan, wheat, rice, corn or oat protein, flowing agents, whey protein or whey, anything enriched or vitamin enriched, protein fortified 'anything', annatto, whey protein isolate or concentrate, yeast nutrients, enzyme modified 'anything', spice, pectin, guar and vegetable gums, ultra-pasteurized 'anything', dough conditioners, lecithin, protease, protease enzymes, fermented 'anything', gluten and gluten flour, protein powders (whey, soy, oat, and rice) used in protein bars, shakes and body building drinks, amino acids, wheat/ barley grass powders, artificial flavor.

The names and E-numbers of harmful flavor enhancers:
E620 Glutamic acid
E621 Monosodium glutamate
E622 Monopotassium glutamate
E623 Calcium diglutamate
E624 Monoammonium glutamate
E625 Magnesium diglutamate
E626 Guanylic acid
E627 Disodium guanylate
E628 Dipotassium guanylate
E629 Calcium guanylate
E630 Inosinic acid
E631 Disodium inosinate
E632 Dipotassium inosinate
E633 Calcium inosinate
E634 Calcium 5'-ribonucleotides
E635 Disodium 5'-ribonucleotide
E636 Maltol
E637 Ethylmaltol

More info:
http://msgtruth.org/what-exactly-is-msg
http://feingold.org/resources/studies
http://nikas-culinaria.com/2007/02/21/monosodium-glutamate-bad-for-your-brain-your-figure-and-your-health
http://advancedhealthplan.com/msgstudy.html
http://science.naturalnews.com/Glutamate.html

Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html

Dangerous food additives (E-numbers):
http://foodreactions.org/allergy/additives.html
http://feingold.org/pg-overview.html
Keywords
cancerobesitymsg
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