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#DavidKnightShow HR1: MI. Gov. Begs Trump For #Hydroxychloroquine After Threatening Docs Who Use It
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44 views • April 01, 2020
State was going to take doctors’ licenses if medicine was used to treat COVID-19
On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the Michigan Governor’s quick turnaround from threatening healthcare workers who use hydroxychloroquine to begging the federal government for a supply of the drug to fight COVID-19.
Also, the Japanese Vice PM and Tucker Carlson are speaking out against WHO for helping China disseminate propaganda and Rikers Island Prison in NYC is paying inmates to dig mass graves in preparation for COVID-19 casualties.
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On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll discuss the Michigan Governor’s quick turnaround from threatening healthcare workers who use hydroxychloroquine to begging the federal government for a supply of the drug to fight COVID-19.
Also, the Japanese Vice PM and Tucker Carlson are speaking out against WHO for helping China disseminate propaganda and Rikers Island Prison in NYC is paying inmates to dig mass graves in preparation for COVID-19 casualties.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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