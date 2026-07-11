Why the Second Coming is NOT Future to Us

The Second Coming is NOT future to us today. It was in the near future of the disciples 2000 years ago. According to Jesus it was immediately after the time of distress. The time of distress was the time of the Jewish Wars, ending shortly after A.D. 73.

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20