Who Is Appointed To God's Wrath?

If we have faith in Yeshua and our Father, His wrath will never come against us. But, all of us will experience death, and some will become martyrs for our faith. Death, including horrific death, is not God's wrath in most cases.

God’s wrath is judgement that sends people away from God's presence forever and into the Lake of Fire.

So, who receives the wrath of God? When do they receive it? What verses state this?

