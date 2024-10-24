They are not satellites - They are satelloons

.... Recall the recent Chinese spy satellite that was caught floating over the USA, a year or two back. Oh, I'm sorry, did I say spy satellite? As in a hunk of metal that orbits the earth at an unbelievable and preposterous and impossible, 17,500 mph? Maybe I was the only one that noticed... that spy satellite, was operated via balloon, not any kind of orbital velocity, or anything so ridiculous... it was simply being operated with a balloon, filled with helium...coasting along in the upper atmosphere. This is the way every satellite in the world works... and there's plenty of proof for this, it's not some wild conspiracy theory... it's just reality. Again, I refer you to the Chinese spy satelloon, for reference.... that's not a throw away, it's key.

Who is the largest consumer of helium in the entire world, by far? NASA, yes... the folks responsible for launching and coordinating satellites... apply a little logical thinking here and I'm sure you can figure it out. I am telling you the truth. They, are the ones lying to you. So now you know. Reject the truth if you wish, it doesn't change the fact. We were all wickedly deceived here. To defend the liars that have lied to you is nothing short of clinical level, Stockholm Syndrome... don't be that guy... he's just too pitiful for words.

Do not stick to your falsely fed beliefs on this matter, take what I say at face value, then look into it seriously, don't miss this chance to discover the truth, and do something about it. I am not your enemy. I only wish to inform. You don't have to start referring to me as a guru, or anything like that... although if you're a single lady, and you'd like to have a guru, I might can accommodate, but I digress. Look, satellites are not what they have told you they are, that's all I'm saying.... do not fight this reality... simply suck it up, if you know what's good for you.

I am well versed in the art of persuasion, obviously, so I trust I've already made 90% of you a believer here, before you even watch the video.

Indeed. Now, love me if you must.



