Anna Perez: ALL ACCORDING TO PLAN
Leona Wind
Don’t Be Fooled, Sleeper Cells Were Always Part of the Plan. Con Inc. is freaking out because Joe Biden is on vacation while the threat of war looms, and America faces the fact that we already have terrorists in our country. It's all fake outrage and shock. The truth is, not only is he not presiding over this country anyway, but the plan to destroy this country is already in place. The Obiden regime fulfilled their duty long ago. We've been doomed for quite some time.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabanna perez

