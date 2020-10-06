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Genesis 6 (25:00)
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153 views • October 06, 2020
There was a time when the Watchers roamed the Earth, corrupting it for their own pleasure and as an affront to its creator. This time is documented not only in the writings of the ancients, but in the artifacts they left behind, including the remains of their mortal progeny. So massive was this premeditated interference in God’s created order, that the Almighty used His creation to obliterate the monstrous works of corruption as well as the hands that created them. Genetic manipulation, forbidden knowledge of evil incantations, the art and implements of war, abominable practices of cannibalism and sexual perversion, the worship of creation rather than the Creator… all perished amid the forces of creation turning against the corruption at the hand of God.
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