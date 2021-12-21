© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Controlled Generals Call for Martial Law Ahead of Elections
Follow
4
Share
Report
280 views • December 21, 2021
Three retired US Army generals have argued that a civil war might break out if the Pentagon does not weed out “potential mutineers,” as there is a high chance of “another insurrection” if Republicans retake the White House. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/retired-generals-warn-of-lethal-chaos-in-us-military-after-2024-vote/
Get FREE shipping and double Patriot Points during our Christmas Super Sale now!
Get FREE shipping and double Patriot Points during our Christmas Super Sale now!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.