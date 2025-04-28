© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BBC commentator doesn't give a damn and spills on COVID vaccine side effects during World Snooker Championship.
"How fantastic to see this player healthy again after long-term issues following his Covid jab. He's back in the big one for the first time in 12 years after victory over Ross Muir in the qualifiers. Welsh Open finalist, he will absolutely relish his long-awaited crucible return."
