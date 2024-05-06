Ninja Kids Dojo Demo in Japan

NINJA KIDS DOJO in ENGLISH

﻿﻿English, is today the most used and perhaps most important language in the world. Japanese people use English every day for trade and commerce, diplomacy and for traveling. Children learn something a lot faster when they are having fun. The English used here is very basic / simple and has a clear goal of getting them acquainted with the language. Hearing it and applying it while they move and have fun, as well as forming a strong foundation for their future English Language studies.

Through the practice of Ninpo [the child] to become a better student, daughter/son, citizen and human being. Ninpo can also improve a kid's health and happiness.



Learn English Language basics ( words, expressions, basic and emergency needs ) as well as to get aquainted with the English Language.



Improve these Physical skills:



- strength and flexiblity

- self-defence

- speed, coordination and reflexes.

- help children who fear being touched by others be able to touch and be touched without fear.

- help victims of bullying ( both bullied and bullies ).









