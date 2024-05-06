Ninja Kids Dojo Demo in Japan

NINJA KIDS DOJO in ENGLISH
English, is today the most used and perhaps most important language in the world. Japanese people use English every day for trade and commerce, diplomacy and for traveling. Children learn something a lot faster when they are having fun. The English used here is very basic / simple and has a clear goal of getting them acquainted with the language. Hearing it and applying it while they move and have fun, as well as forming a strong foundation for their future English Language studies.
Through the practice of Ninpo [the child] to become a better student, daughter/son, citizen and human being. Ninpo can also improve a kid's health and happiness.
Learn English Language basics ( words, expressions, basic and emergency needs ) as well as to get aquainted with the English Language.
Improve these Physical skills:
- strength and flexiblity
- self-defence
- speed, coordination and reflexes.
- help children who fear being touched by others be able to touch and be touched without fear.
- help victims of bullying ( both bullied and bullies ).
