The Greatest Deception

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October 16th, 2022
"Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God." John 3:3
Do you know that you are born again and have made Jesus the Lord of your entire life? Let go of your stubbornness and desire for this world! Follow Jesus fully, and share the gospel with everyone you can.